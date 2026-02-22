Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

High Point beats Winthrop 89-87, extends win streak to 10 by ending Eagles’ streak at 12.

By AP News

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Terry Anderson finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds to help High Point defeat Winthrop 89-87 on Saturday, upping the Panthers’ winning streak to 10 while ending the Eagles’ winning streak at 12.

Owen Aquino added 12 points, five rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (26-4, 14-1 Big South Conference). Vincent Brady II also scored 12.

Logan Duncomb led the Eagles (20-9, 12-2) with 23 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Kody Clouet added 20 points and six rebounds. Seifeldin Hendawy totaled 14 points and six rebounds.

High Point led 42-35 at halftime and withstood a 7-2 run by Winthrop over the final 1:24 of the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.