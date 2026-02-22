Skip to main content
McDaniels scores 25 in Alcorn State’s 83-65 win against Jackson State

By AP News

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Tycen McDaniels’ 25 points helped Alcorn State defeat Jackson State 83-65 on Saturday.

McDaniels added 14 rebounds and three steals for the Braves (7-19, 6-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jameel Morris scored 22 points and added five steals. Shane Lancaster shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Daeshun Ruffin finished with 21 points for the Tigers (9-18, 8-6). Dionjahe Thomas added 14 points and four blocks for Jackson State. Jayme Mitchell finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

