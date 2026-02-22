Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Norfolk State wins 90-71 against South Carolina State

By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Anthony McComb III had 24 points in Norfolk State’s 90-71 win against South Carolina State on Saturday.

McComb shot 7 for 12 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (14-14, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jaquel Morris scored 13 points while going 5 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Elijah Jamison shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jayden Johnson led the Bulldogs (7-19, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Cameron Clark added 16 points and seven rebounds for South Carolina State. Florian Tenebay also had eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.