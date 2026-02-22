Norfolk State wins 90-71 against South Carolina State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Anthony McComb III had 24 points in Norfolk State’s 90-71 win against South Carolina State on Saturday.

McComb shot 7 for 12 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (14-14, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jaquel Morris scored 13 points while going 5 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Elijah Jamison shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jayden Johnson led the Bulldogs (7-19, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Cameron Clark added 16 points and seven rebounds for South Carolina State. Florian Tenebay also had eight points and two steals.

