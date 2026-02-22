Skip to main content
Carroll’s 17 help Morehead State knock off Western Illinois 81-59

By AP News

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Jon Carroll had 17 points in Morehead State’s 81-59 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.

The Eagles are now 17-12 overall and 13-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference to remain tied for first place with Southeast Missouri State and Tennessee State.

Carroll shot 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line for the Eagles. Tamaury Releford added 14 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor and had eight rebounds. Anouar Mellouk had 12 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Danny Stephens led the way for the Leathernecks (5-24, 1-17) with 15 points. Goanar Biliew added 14 points and Francis Okwuosah had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

