Solomon scores 23 as UNC Asheville knocks off Radford 74-73 in OT

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon scored 23 points as UNC Asheville beat Radford 74-73 in overtime on Saturday.

Solomon also contributed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-15, 7-7 Big South Conference). Justin Wright went 10 of 16 from the field to add 21 points. Kameron Taylor shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Dennis Parker Jr. finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (15-14, 8-6). Radford also got 19 points and six assists from Del Jones.

Jones’ 3-pointer with 1:22 left in overtime served as the game’s final points. Brennan Rigsby added 12 points for the Bulldogs.

By The Associated Press