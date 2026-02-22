Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Solomon scores 23 as UNC Asheville knocks off Radford 74-73 in OT

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon scored 23 points as UNC Asheville beat Radford 74-73 in overtime on Saturday.

Solomon also contributed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-15, 7-7 Big South Conference). Justin Wright went 10 of 16 from the field to add 21 points. Kameron Taylor shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Dennis Parker Jr. finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (15-14, 8-6). Radford also got 19 points and six assists from Del Jones.

Jones’ 3-pointer with 1:22 left in overtime served as the game’s final points. Brennan Rigsby added 12 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.