Holt, Trujillo each score 19 as Utah Tech knocks off Tarleton State 80-72

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jusaun Holt and Chance Trujillo each scored 19 points in Utah Tech’s 80-72 win over Tarleton State on Saturday.

Trujillo had 10 rebounds for the Trailblazers (17-12, 10-5 Western Athletic Conference). Holt added 19 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to with five assists. Ethan Potter shot 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jordan Mizell led the Texans (14-14, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Kaia Isaac added 13 points for Tarleton State. Freddy Hicks also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The game was knotted at 32 points apiece at halftime, before a 9-0 run from the Texans led to a 12-point lead. The Trailblazers clawed back to take the lead for good with a 12-0 run over the final 6:03.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.