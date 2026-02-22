Gregory scores 20 as South Carolina Upstate beats Presbyterian 76-74

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Karmani Gregory’s 20 points and South Carolina Upstate held off Presbyterian 76-74 on Saturday.

Gregory shot 7 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (12-17, 4-10 Big South Conference). Carmelo Adkins added 16 points while shooting 6 of 14 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Isaiah Skinner had 14 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Carl Parrish finished with 20 points for the Blue Hose (14-15, 7-7). Presbyterian also got 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks from Jonah Pierce. Jaylen Peterson also had 14 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press