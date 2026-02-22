Skip to main content
Moses scores 22, Eastern Washington defeats Portland State 67-55

By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Moses’ 22 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Portland State 67-55 on Saturday.

Moses added six rebounds for the Eagles (11-17, 9-6 Big Sky Conference). Kiree Huie added 14 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. The Eagles prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Terri Miller Jr. finished with 21 points for the Vikings (18-8, 12-3). Jaylin Henderson added 11 points and five assists for Portland State. Isaiah Williams finished with 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

Portland State remains in first place in the conference.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

