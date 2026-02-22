Skip to main content
Hutchinson scores 36 as Longwood takes down Charleston Southern 107-96 in OT

By AP News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jacoi Hutchinson scored 36 points and Redd Thompson added 22 as Longwood beat Charleston Southern 107-96 in overtime on Saturday.

Hutchinson added five rebounds and Thompson shot 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Jaylen Benard had 16 points and shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Lancers (15-15, 7-8 Big South Conference).

A’lahn Sumler finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists — Charleston Southern’s first triple-double since March of 2020 (Phlandrous Fleming Jr.). Lase Olalere added 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for the Buccaneers (13-16, 4-10). Jacob Taylor also had 12 points and three steals.

Sumler hit 1 of 2 free throws with a second left in regulation to force overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

