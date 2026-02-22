No. 25 Alabama beats LSU 90-83 for its 6th straight victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aiden Holloway scored 17 points, Amari Allen added 16 and No. 25 Alabama beat LSU 90-83 on Saturday for its sixth straight victory.

The Crimson Tide (20-7l, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) also beat the Tigers (14-13, 2-12) for the sixth straight time.

Alabama, ranked second nationally in 3-pointers at 12.7 per game, had seven players combine for 10 3s — the Tide’s eighth consecutive game with 10 or more.

Latrell Whitesell Jr. scored 14 points for Alabama. Aiden Sherrell had 12 points and 10 rebounds. and London Jemison also scored 12 points.

Marquel Sutton led LSU with 21 points. Jalen Reece had 14, PJ Carter 13, and Rashad King 12. Pablo Tamba added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

An 8-0 burst, keyed by 3-pointers from Allen and Wrightsell, gave Alabama a 63-49 lead with 13:39 left. LSU twice cut it to six, the final time at 89-83 on Sutton’s dunk with 14 seconds remaining.

Up next

Alabama: Hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

LSU: At Mississippi on Wednesday night.

By RON HIGGINS

Associated Press