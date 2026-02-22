Skip to main content
Hines posts double-double off bench to guide Seton Hall past Georgetown 51-47

By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Najai Hines totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to help Seton Hall turn back Georgetown 51-47 on Saturday night.

Hines also blocked five shots for the Pirates (19-9, 9-8 Big East Conference). Josh Rivera pitched in with eight points and six rebounds.

KJ Lewis led the Hoyas (13-14, 5-11) with 10 points. Julius Halaifonua added nine points and seven rebounds, while Malik Mack scored nine and had three steals.

Seton Hall trailed 27-20 at halftime, but Hines did all his scoring after the break to rally the Pirates to the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

