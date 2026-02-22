Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
47.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Johnston’s 21 help Richmond take down Saint Bonaventure 99-94

By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Will Johnston scored 21 points as Richmond beat Saint Bonaventure 99-94 on Saturday.

Johnston shot 5 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Spiders (15-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Lopez scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 14 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Aiden Argabright had 14 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 9 from the line.

Darryl Simmons II finished with 30 points and five assists for the Bonnies (14-13, 3-11). Daniel Egbuniwe added 22 points for Saint Bonaventure. Frank Mitchell also had 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Argabright scored 12 points in the first half and Richmond went into the break trailing 46-44. Johnston’s 15-point second half helped Richmond close out the five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.