Baker puts up 19 as Florida A&M takes down Alabama State 76-63

By AP News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Baker’s 19 points helped Florida A&M defeat Alabama State 76-63 on Saturday.

Baker had nine rebounds for the Rattlers (11-15, 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan Chatman shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Miles Ndalama shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 of 13 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Cameron Palesse finished with 12 points, four assists and two steals for the Hornets (9-19, 6-9). Damarien Yates added 10 points and two steals for Alabama State. Jerquarius Stanback finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

