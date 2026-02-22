Baker puts up 19 as Florida A&M takes down Alabama State 76-63

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Baker’s 19 points helped Florida A&M defeat Alabama State 76-63 on Saturday.

Baker had nine rebounds for the Rattlers (11-15, 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan Chatman shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Miles Ndalama shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 of 13 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Cameron Palesse finished with 12 points, four assists and two steals for the Hornets (9-19, 6-9). Damarien Yates added 10 points and two steals for Alabama State. Jerquarius Stanback finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press