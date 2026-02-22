Skip to main content
Brizzi and Buffalo secure 86-82 OT win over UMass

By AP News

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Angelo Brizzi scored 27 points, including 10 in the overtime, and Buffalo defeated UMass 86-82 on Saturday.

Brizzi shot 7 for 15 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Bulls (16-11, 6-8 Mid-American Conference). Tim Oboh added 15 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 7 for 11 from the line while they also had nine rebounds. Noah Batchelor shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Marcus Banks led the way for the Minutemen (15-13, 6-9) with 24 points. Leonardo Bettiol added 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for UMass. Daniel Hankins-Sanford also had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Brizzi scored 13 points in the first half and Buffalo went into halftime trailing 34-29. After trailing by eight points in the second half, Buffalo went on a 7-0 run to narrow the score to 42-41 with 12:47 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Batchelor scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

