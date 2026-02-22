Skip to main content
Thomas scores 18, Furman downs Wofford 76-67

By AP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Asa Thomas’ 18 points helped Furman defeat Wofford 76-67 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 6 for 9, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Paladins (18-11, 9-7 Southern Conference). Alex Wilkins added 15 points and five assists while going 5 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Cooper Bowser shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Kahmare Holmes led the Terriers (18-11, 10-6) with 20 points. Wofford also got 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals from Cayden Vasko. Rex Stirling finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

