King’s 19 lead Sam Houston past Jacksonville State 82-78

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 19 points in Sam Houston’s 82-78 win against Jacksonville State on Saturday.

King shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (19-8, 11-5 Conference USA). Jacob Walker shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the foul line to add 17 points. Kashie Natt shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil finished with 38 points and four steals for the Gamecocks (13-14, 8-8). Jacksonville State also got 11 points from Jamar Franklin. Emondrek Erkins-Ford finished with nine points.

Jacobe Coleman scored seven points in the first half for Sam Houston, which led 36-26 at the break. Natt scored Sam Houston’s last six points as the Bearkats closed out a four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press