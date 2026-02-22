Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
45.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

King’s 19 lead Sam Houston past Jacksonville State 82-78

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 19 points in Sam Houston’s 82-78 win against Jacksonville State on Saturday.

King shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (19-8, 11-5 Conference USA). Jacob Walker shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the foul line to add 17 points. Kashie Natt shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil finished with 38 points and four steals for the Gamecocks (13-14, 8-8). Jacksonville State also got 11 points from Jamar Franklin. Emondrek Erkins-Ford finished with nine points.

Jacobe Coleman scored seven points in the first half for Sam Houston, which led 36-26 at the break. Natt scored Sam Houston’s last six points as the Bearkats closed out a four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.