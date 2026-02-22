Skip to main content
Marshall’s 26 lead Austin Peay over Jacksonville 65-61, Governors win 10th straight

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rashaud Marshall scored 26 points as Austin Peay beat Jacksonville 65-61 on Saturday for the Governors’ 10th consecutive win.

Marshall also contributed seven rebounds for the Governors (21-6, 15-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Collin Parker added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists while going 5 of 17 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line. Ja’Corey Robinson finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Hayden Wood led the Dolphins (10-19, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Jacksonville also got eight points and nine rebounds from Jaylen Jones. Donovan Rivers also scored eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

