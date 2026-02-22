Skip to main content
Middleton and Walker each score 24 as N.C. A&T takes down Elon 102-82

By AP News

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Trent Middleton had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Lewis Walker also scored 24 points in North Carolina A&T’s 102-82 victory over Elon on Saturday.

Lewis Walker shot 7 of 11 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Zamoku Weluche-Ume shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 19 points for the Aggies (11-15, 4-11 Coastal Athletic Association).

Bryson Cokley finished with 19 points for the Phoenix (14-14, 6-9). Chandler Cuthrell added 18 points and six rebounds for Elon. Randall Pettus II finished with 14 points.

N.C. A&T took the lead about seven minutes into the game and did not trail again. Weluche-Ume led the Aggies with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 53-41 at the break. N.C. A&T extended its lead to 80-61 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Walker scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

