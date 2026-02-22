Eastern Kentucky defeats Bellarmine 95-92

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — MJ Williams had 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds in Eastern Kentucky’s 95-92 victory over Bellarmine on Saturday.

Juan Cranford Jr. scored 18 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (11-18, 7-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). Turner Buttry finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 16 points.

Jack Karasinski led the Knights (11-17, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 31 points. Brian Waddell added 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Bellarmine. Tyler Doyle also had nine points, seven assists and two steals.

Karasinski missed a potential tying 3-point shot just before the buzzer.

