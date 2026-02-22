Thomas has 19 as New Orleans takes down Lamar 77-71

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — MJ Thomas had 19 points in New Orleans’ 77-71 victory against Lamar on Saturday night.

Thomas also contributed eight rebounds for the Privateers (14-15, 11-8 Southland Conference). Coleton Benson shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. TJ Cope shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Andrew Holifield led the way for the Cardinals (12-16, 7-12) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Lamar also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Errol White. Eian Lowe also had 13 points and four assists.

