Agee, Griffen double up to seal Texas A&M’s 75-71 win over Oklahoma

By AP News

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Rashaun Agee scored 18 points and Rylan Griffen scored 14 points and Texas A&M held on to beat struggling Oklahoma 75-71 on Saturday.

Reserve Dayton Forsythe scored 14 points, Mohamed Wague had 12 points and 13 rebounds, Darrion Reed added 11 points and Xzayvier Brown 10 for Oklahoma.

Texas A&M (19-8, 9-5 SEC) managed to pull off the win despite shooting 55% (11 of 20) from the foul line. Oklahoma aided the Aggies’ cause by shooting 2 of 13 from the field in the final 9 1/2 minutes.

Forsythe made two foul shots to reduce OU’s deficit to 72-71 with 26 seconds before Agee countered with two of his own. Forsythe missed a potential tying 3-point attempt with 11 seconds left. Griffen then made 1 of 2 foul shots to seal it with eight seconds left.

It was the Aggies’ fourth-straight win over Oklahoma (13-14, 3-11). Texas A&M beat Oklahoma 80-78 in Norman last year.

Texas A&M has won back-to-back games following a four-game losing streak. The Sooners have lost back-to-back contests and 11 of their last 13.

Oklahoma leads the series 31-15.

Up Next

Texas A&M: Hosts 20th-ranked Arkansas on Wednesday.

Oklahoma: Hosts Auburn on Tuesday.

