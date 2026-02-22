Fulks’ late foul shots help UCF sink Utah 73-71

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Themus Fulks scored 24 points and made his only two foul shots of the night with three seconds left and UCF beat Utah 73-71 on Saturday night.

Jordan Burks added 14 points for UCF (19-7, 8-6 Big 12) which shot 53% (30 of 57) including 44% (7 of 16) from 3-point range. The Knights have won two straight following a three-game losing streak.

Terrence Brown scored 21 points, Don McHenry scored 19 points and Keanu Dawes 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds for Utah (10-17, 2-12).

McHenry tied it at 68-all with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left before Burks countered with a 3 with 31 seconds remaining. On Utah’s next possession, Jamichael Stillwell fouled McHenry on a 3-point attempt who then went to the foul line and sank all three free throws with 13 seconds remaining.

UCF ran its record against Utah to 4-0.

It was the first time the Knights ever played Utah in Salt Lake City. Each previous matchup was either at home or neutral territory.

Before Saturday, the last matchup between the two was in the opening round of the Big 12 Championship last year when the Knights won 87-72.

No Big 12 team has missed the NCAA Tournament after finishing above .500 in conference play since 2009.

Up Next

