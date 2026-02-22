Seattle U defeats Portland 71-59

SEATTLE (AP) — Austin Maurer had 14 points in Seattle 71-59 victory against Portland on Saturday.

Maurer added five rebounds for the Redhawks (17-12, 6-10 West Coast Conference). John Christofilis scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Will Heimbrodt shot 1 of 8 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Joel Foxwell led the Pilots (12-17, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three steals. Portland also got 14 points from James O’Donnell. Jermaine Ballisager Webb also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Seattle took the lead with 17:42 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Christofilis led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 29-20 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press