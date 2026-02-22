Johnson scores 23, McNeese takes down Texas A&M-CC 70-54

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson had 23 points and 10 rebounds in McNeese’s 70-54 win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday.

Tyshawn Archie scored 17 points and added five rebounds for the Cowboys (23-5, 16-3 Southland Conference). Jacolb Fredson-Cole had nine points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Nick Shogbonyo led the way for the Islanders (14-14, 10-9) with 20 points. Texas A&M-CC also got eight points and five assists from D’Avian Houston. Daniel Michelini-Jackson also had seven points.

By The Associated Press