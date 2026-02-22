Skip to main content
Saadi scores 13 off the bench, Wyoming beats Grand Canyon 70-65

By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Simm-Marten Saadi and Leland Walker helped lead Wyoming past Grand Canyon on Saturday with 13 points apiece in a 70-65 win.

Saadi shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and Walker shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. Nasir Meyer shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 11 points for the Cowboys (15-12, 6-10 Mountain West Conference)

Makaih Williams finished with 29 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Antelopes (17-10, 10-6). Grand Canyon also got 15 points and five assists from Jaden Henley. Nana Owusu-Anane finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

