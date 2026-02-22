Skip to main content
Lake’s 18 help Oregon State beat Pepperdine 83-73

By AP News

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Josiah Lake scored 18 points as Oregon State beat Pepperdine 83-73 on Saturday night.

Lake had five rebounds and eight assists for the Beavers (15-14, 8-8 West Coast Conference). Keziah Ekissi scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the free-throw line. Jorge Diaz Graham shot 4 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Aaron Clark finished with 32 points for the Waves (8-21, 3-13). David Mager added 16 points for Pepperdine. Styles Phipps also had 11 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

