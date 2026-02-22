Skip to main content
Bullock has 21 in Hawaii’s 78-75 OT victory over UCSB

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Quandre Bullock had 21 points in Hawaii’s 78-75 overtime win over UCSB on Saturday.

Bullock added seven rebounds and three steals for the Rainbow Warriors (19-7, 11-5 Big West Conference). Isaiah Kerr scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Harry Rouhliadeff had 10 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Colin Smith led the way for the Gauchos (17-11, 10-7) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Aidan Mahaney added 16 points and five assists for UCSB. Marvin McGhee finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

