Mahi scores 30, Santa Clara beats San Francisco 94-73

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elijah Mahi’s 30 points led Santa Clara past San Francisco 94-73 on Saturday.

Mahi had seven rebounds and four steals for the Broncos (23-6, 14-2 West Coast Conference). Christian Hammond scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Thierry Darlan shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding four steals.

Ryan Beasley finished with 22 points and five assists for the Dons (15-15, 7-10). San Francisco also got 19 points from Junjie Wang. Tyrone Riley IV also had 13 points.

Santa Clara took the lead for good with 14:09 remaining in the first half. The score was 44-38 at halftime, with Hammond racking up 16 points.

Santa Clara outscored San Francisco by 15 points in the second half, and Mahi scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

