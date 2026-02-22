Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
39.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Wisne scores 38, Northern Colorado beats NAU 78-77 for Bears’ 7th consecutive win

By AP News

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Brock Wisne’s 38 points led Northern Colorado over Northern Arizona 78-77 on Saturday for the Bears’ seventh consecutive win.

Wisne added five rebounds for the Bears (18-10, 8-7 Big Sky Conference). Quinn Denker added 13 points and eight rebounds while shooting 3 of 9 from the field and 7 for 11 from the free-throw line. Ibu Yamakazi went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Chris Komin finished with 34 points and four steals for the Lumberjacks (10-18, 4-11). Ryan Abelman added 10 points and six rebounds for Northern Arizona. Traivar Jackson also had 10 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.