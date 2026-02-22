Sellers’ 21 help Providence beat DePaul 71-68

CHICAGO (AP) — Jaylin Sellers’ 21 points helped Providence defeat DePaul 71-68 on Saturday night.

Sellers added six rebounds for the Friars (12-15, 5-11 Big East Conference). Jason Edwards scored 17 points and added six assists. Stefan Vaaks had 14 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

N.J. Benson finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Blue Demons (14-13, 6-10). Brandon Maclin added 14 points and seven rebounds for DePaul. CJ Gunn finished with 13 points.

Providence went into the half ahead of DePaul 38-35. Sellers put up 14 points in the half. Providence pulled off the victory after a 14-2 second-half run erased a six-point deficit and gave the Friars the lead at 57-51 with 9:42 remaining in the half. Edwards scored 10 second-half points.

By The Associated Press