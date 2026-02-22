Camper scores 20 as Nevada snaps Utah State’s 8-game winning streak with 80-77 victory

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. had 20 points to help Nevada hold off Utah State 80-77 on Saturday night, ending the Aggies’ eight-game winning streak.

Camper shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Wolf Pack (18-9, 10-6 Mountain West Conference). Tayshawn Comer added 12 points and seven assists. Kaleb Lowery scored 11.

Drake Allen led the Aggies (23-4, 13-3) with 17 points, four assists and five steals. Kolby King added 16 points and six rebounds and Karson Templin scored 11.

Camper scored 12 points in the first half and Nevada went into the break trailing 40-38. Comer helped the Wolf Pack rally with 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press