Edwards, Okot lead No. 3 South Carolina to 85-48 blowout of No. 17 Ole Miss and share of SEC title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 21 points, Madina Okot had 17 and No. 3 South Carolina clinched a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship with an 85-48 victory over No. 17 Mississippi on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (27-2, 13-1 SEC) can earn their fifth straight crown outright by beating either Missouri or Kentucky in the season’s final week. The victory, their 21st straight over the Rebels (21-8, 8-6), guarantees South Carolina the top seed in next month’s SEC Tournament in Greenville.

The Gamecocks hadn’t lost to Ole Miss since February 2009 and, with ESPN GameDay at the arena and four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson on hand, made sure they handled the Rebels.

Ole Miss was hoping to bounce back after a disheartening home loss to LSU last time out where it held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, yet couldn’t stop the Tigers down the stretch in a 78-70 loss.

And the Rebels hung tough early, trailing just 24-20 after Christeen Iwuala’s basket early in the second quarter.

That’s when the Gamecocks closed the period on a 17-5 surge featuring a pair of 3-pointers by Okot, the 6-foot-6 transfer from Mississippi State.

Okot added 10 rebounds for her 18th double-double this season. She had four of her team’s 11 blocks and was also 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Ole Miss struggled to make shots against South Carolina’s defense. Cotie McMahon, third in SEC scoring coming in at 20.7 points a game, was held to two points on 0-of-9 shooting.

Iwuala led the Rebels with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Up next

Mississippi: at Florida on Thursday night.

South Carolina: hosts Missouri on Thursday night.

By PETE IACOBELLI

Associated Press