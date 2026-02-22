Skip to main content
Timmons scores career-high 34, Scott has 21 and No. 25 Alabama tops Florida 76-71

By AP News

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jessica Timmons scored a career-high 34 points, Ta’Mia Scott added 21, and No. 25 Alabama rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Florida 76-71 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Alabama (21-7, 7-7) led by six points at halftime and the lead was 54-46 after Timmons hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter. Liv McGill then scored seven points in Florida’s 12-0 run that gave the Gators a 58-54 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Florida’s lead reached 60-54 before Scott scored five points and Timmons had seven, eventually drawing Alabama even at 66 with seven minutes remaining.

Florida’s last lead was 68-66 with five minutes left before Timmons had a 3-pointer and a three-point play to finish an 8-0 run for a 74-68 lead with 1:24 remaining. She added two free throws in the final minute, giving her Alabama’s last eight points.

Alabama opened the game with three 3-pointers and led 9-2 after about two minutes of play. Scott hit her third 3 of the quarter in the final minute and the Crimson Tide led 17-14.

Timmons scored eight points early in the second quarter and the Crimson Tide pushed their lead to 31-19 by the six-minute mark. But Alabama made only one field goal the rest of the half, going 1 for 5. Alabama led 38-32 at halftime.

McGill had 19 points and eight assists for the Gators (16-13, 4-10). Jade Weathersby scored 13, Laila Reynolds 12 and Nyadieng Yiech 10.

Up next

Alabama: The regular season wraps up with a visit to No. 5 Vanderbilt on Thursday and a home game against No. 4 Texas on Sunday.

Florida: The Gators visit No. 17 Ole Miss on Thursday and host No. 24 Georgia on Sunday.

