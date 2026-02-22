Geoff Sprouse scores 28, American defeats Lafayette 75-61

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Geoff Sprouse’s 28 points helped American defeat Lafayette 75-61 on Sunday.

Sprouse also had three steals for the Eagles (16-13, 9-7 Patriot League). Greg Jones scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Madden Collins had 12 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field.

Mark Butler led the way for the Leopards (9-20, 6-10) with 17 points and eight assists. Lafayette also got 15 points from Shareef Jackson. Ryan Pettit also had 13 points.

American took the lead with 1:24 left in the first half and did not trail again. Jones led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 34-31 at the break. American outscored Lafayette by 11 points in the second half, and Sprouse scored a team-high 20 points.

By The Associated Press