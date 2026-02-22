Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
65.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Geoff Sprouse scores 28, American defeats Lafayette 75-61

By AP News

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Geoff Sprouse’s 28 points helped American defeat Lafayette 75-61 on Sunday.

Sprouse also had three steals for the Eagles (16-13, 9-7 Patriot League). Greg Jones scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Madden Collins had 12 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field.

Mark Butler led the way for the Leopards (9-20, 6-10) with 17 points and eight assists. Lafayette also got 15 points from Shareef Jackson. Ryan Pettit also had 13 points.

American took the lead with 1:24 left in the first half and did not trail again. Jones led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 34-31 at the break. American outscored Lafayette by 11 points in the second half, and Sprouse scored a team-high 20 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.