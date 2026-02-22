Gabe Warren scores 21 points and Holy Cross takes down Bucknell 72-63

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gabe Warren scored 21 points as Holy Cross beat Bucknell 72-63 on Sunday.

Warren added seven rebounds and three steals for the Crusaders (10-19, 5-11 Patriot League). Tyler Boston scored 19 points while going 7 of 16 (3 for 6 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds. John St. Germain III finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

Achile Spadone led the Bison (8-21, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Bucknell also got 20 points and nine rebounds from Amon Dorries. Pat Curtin finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

A 10-0 run in the first half gave Holy Cross a four-point lead. The teams entered the break with Holy Cross ahead 31-30, while Warren led their club in scoring with 15 points. Boston scored 13 second-half points and Holy Cross secured the victory after a second half that featured six lead changes and was tied six times.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press