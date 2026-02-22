Skip to main content
Chance Westry scores 23 and UAB earns 78-67 win against Memphis

By AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Chance Westry’s 23 points helped UAB defeat Memphis 78-67 on Sunday.

Westry also contributed six assists and five steals for the Blazers (18-10, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Evan Chatman added 22 points while shooting 9 for 16, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and also had eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Daniel Rivera shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Dug McDaniel finished with 19 points for the Tigers (12-15, 7-7). Sincere Parker added 13 points for Memphis. Julius Thedford had 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

UAB took the lead with 13:06 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Chatman led the team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them ahead 46-30 at the break. UAB turned a three-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 73-61 lead with 1:52 left in the half. Rivera scored 11 second-half points in the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

