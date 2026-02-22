Skip to main content
Lovejoy’s 33 lead Detroit Mercy past Green Bay 74-70

By AP News

DETROIT (AP) — Orlando Lovejoy scored 33 points as Detroit Mercy beat Green Bay 74-70 on Sunday.

Lovejoy added five assists for the Titans (14-13, 11-7 Horizon League). Lance Stone shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 10 points. Legend Geeter shot 1 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

Preston Ruedinger finished with 19 points, six assists and three steals for the Phoenix (16-14, 11-8). Green Bay also got 17 points from Justin Allen. CJ O’Hara also had 17 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

