Drexel wins 68-62 over Towson

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Blakeney’s 24 points helped Drexel defeat Towson 68-62 on Sunday.

Blakeney also contributed six rebounds for the Dragons (15-14, 9-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Garfield Turner scored 16 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 8 for 14 from the line, and added 13 rebounds. Victor Panov had nine points and shot 3 for 11 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jack Doumbia led the Tigers (14-14, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Tyler Tejada added 13 points for Towson. Dylan Williamson also had nine points.

Blakeney put up 14 points in the first half for Drexel, who led 33-27 at the break. Drexel used a 9-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 45-34 with 13:51 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press