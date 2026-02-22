Skip to main content
Braden Sparks scores 21 and Fairfield beats Quinnipiac 85-79

By AP News

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks had 21 points in Fairfield’s 85-79 victory against Quinnipiac on Sunday.

Sparks shot 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Stags (18-11, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Eric Mejia scored 16 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Deuce Turner shot 3 of 6 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jaden Zimmerman led the way for the Bobcats (18-11, 11-7) with 20 points. Quinnipiac also got 16 points and seven assists from Asim Jones. Keith Mcknight finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

