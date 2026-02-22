Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
65.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Dawkins’ 22 help Youngstown State down Northern Kentucky 64-58

By AP News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson Dawkins had 22 points in Youngstown State’s 64-58 win against Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

Dawkins shot 9 for 12 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (15-14, 8-10 Horizon League). Cris Carroll scored 15 points while shooting 2 for 10 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Imanuel Zorgvol finished 3 of 6 from the field to finish with seven points.

Donovan Oday led the way for the Norse (17-12, 9-9) with 18 points. Northern Kentucky also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Kael Robinson. Tae Dozier finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.