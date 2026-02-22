Skip to main content
Gavin Doty scores 21 in Siena’s 72-63 win against Saint Peter’s

By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Doty had 21 points in Siena’s 72-63 victory over Saint Peter’s on Sunday.

Doty added seven rebounds for the Saints (19-10, 12-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Antonio Chandler added 16 points while going 6 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had 10 rebounds. Riley Mulvey shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Bryce Eaton led the Peacocks (15-11, 12-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, six assists and four steals. Lucas Scroggins added 11 points and eight rebounds for Saint Peter’s. Eric Morgan Jr. finished with 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

