Kennedy helps Merrimack edge Iona 88-86 in 2OT to extend winning streak to 8

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points to help Merrimack defeat Iona 88-86 in double overtime on Sunday, extending the Warriors winning streak to eight.

Kennedy also had seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for the Warriors (20-9, 16-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). He gave his team the lead for good when he made two free throws for an 82-80 advantage with two minutes left in the second extra period.

Ernest Shelton totaled 18 points and six rebounds for Merrimack. Tye Dorset scored 15.

CJ Anthony led the way for the Gaels (16-13, 8-10) with 25 points and five assists. Luke Jungers added 20 points and Kosy Akametu finished with 16 points and five assists.

Anthony sank a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation play, forcing overtime tied at 68.

Andres Marrero was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws for Merrimack with 28 seconds left to send it to a second OT tied at 77.

Up next

Both teams play on Friday. Merrimack visits Canisius and Iona hosts Rider.

