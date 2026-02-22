Skip to main content
Livingston scores 24 to lead Robert Morris to 81-68 victory over Wright State

By AP News

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Darius Livingston had 24 points in Robert Morris’ 81-68 victory over Wright State on Sunday.

Livingston went 9 of 12 from the field (6 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Colonials (19-10, 11-7 Horizon League). Nikolaos Chitikoudis added 17 points and nine rebounds. DeSean Goode scored 16 on 8-for-10 shooting, adding three steals.

Michael Cooper led the way for the Raiders (18-11, 13-5) with 19 points. TJ Burch added 11 points and Andrea Holden pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

