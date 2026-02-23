Mikayla Blakes scores 35 as No. 5 Vanderbilt survives No. 16 Kentucky 81-79 on late stop

Skip to main content
By AP News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 35 points and Justine Pissott came up with a big defensive play late to help No. 5 Vanderbilt edge 16th-ranked Kentucky 81-79 on Sunday.

Trailing by one, Kentucky’s Clara Strack had the ball with 4 seconds left and made a move to the basket from the wing when Pissott deflected it out of Strack’s hand. Blakes gained possession and then was fouled with less than a second left. She hit the first of two free throws and then the Wildcats couldn’t get off a shot.

Aubrey Galvan, who finished with 20 points, hit the go-ahead jumper with 7.9 seconds left to lift Vanderbilt (25-3, 11-3 SEC). Pissott finished with eight points, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. One of those 3’s tied the game with 2:21 left.

The victory ties Vanderbilt with No 4 Texas for second place in the SEC with two games left in regular-season play.

Strack led the Wildcats (20-8, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Amelia Hassett added 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers.

Up next

Kentucky: At Auburn on Thursday.

Vanderbilt: Hosts No. 25 Alabama on Thursday.

By JACK WILLIAMS
Associated Press

