Olivia Miles rallies No. 12 TCU women past Iowa State 80-73, extending home win streak to 41

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 15 of her 26 points in the final 5:21 and finished with her fifth triple-double this season, rallying No. 12 TCU to an 80-73 victory over Iowa State on Sunday and extending the Horned Frogs’ winning streak at home to 41.

TCU trailed 66-53 with 7:35 remaining before Miles took over to ensure the Horned Frogs (25-4, 13-3) tied Texas for the longest current home streak, while staying atop the Big 12 Conference with their fourth straight win.

Miles, who played at Notre Dame from 2020-2025, scored six straight points to ignite a 16-4 run capped by Taylor Bigby’s 3-pointer and TCU trailed 70-69 with 2:54 left.

Miles extended the run with a go-ahead jumper, two free throws and another jumper over the next two minutes for a five-point lead. She made 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 48 seconds as TCU outscored Iowa State 31-15 in the final quarter.

Miles missed 12 of her first 14 shots before making 6 of 7 in the fourth. She added 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Martz Suarez posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Clara Silva scored 11.

Audi Crooks had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists before fouling out for the Cyclones (21-7, 9-7). Jada Williams scored 15 on 6-for-23 shooting, adding 11 assists. Addy Brown chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Crooks had eight points and Iowa State led by as many as 10 in the first quarter before settling for a 24-16 advantage. Miles and Suarez both scored five in the second period to help TCU cut it to 40-34 at halftime.

Crooks had two layups in the final 1:28 of the third quarter and Iowa took a 58-49 lead into the fourth.

TCU: At Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Iowa State: Hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

