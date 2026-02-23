Skip to main content
Woods scores 24 to propel Tulane to 81-75 victory over Rice

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Asher Woods had 24 points to lead Tulane to an 81-75 victory over Rice on Sunday.

Woods added three steals for the Green Wave (17-10, 8-6 American Conference). Rowan Brumbaugh totaled 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tyler Ringgold hit two 3-pointers and scored 16.

Nick Anderson led the way for the Owls (11-16, 5-9) with 29 points and seven rebounds. Trae Broadnax added 16 points and six assists, while Jalen Smith scored nine.

Tulane went into halftime leading Rice 36-33. Brumbaugh scored 10 points in the half. Woods scored the final six points for Tulane to close out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

