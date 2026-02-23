Skip to main content
Niavalurua, Robinson spark Oakland to 81-70 victory over Milwaukee

By AP News

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Tuburu Niavalurua had 23 points and Brody Robinson scored 20 to lead Oakland over Milwaukee 81-70 on Sunday.

Niavalurua also had nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (15-14, 11-7 Horizon League). Robinson hit 6 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers and added nine assists. Ziare Wells shot 5 for 6 with three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Chandler Jackson led the way for the Panthers (11-19, 7-12) with 25 points. Sekou Konneh totaled 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Stevie Elam had 11 points and blocked two shots.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

