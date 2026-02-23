Skip to main content
No. 18 Michigan State women end No. 23 Minnesota’s 9-game win streak with 75-61 victory

By AP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jalyn Brown had 20 points, Kennedy Blair scored 18 and No. 18 Michigan State put an end to No. 23 Minnesota’s nine-game winning streak with a 75-61 victory on Sunday night.

Brown made 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and both of her free throws for the Spartans (22-6, 11-6 Big Ten Conference). Blair made 6 of 9 shots and went 6 for 6 at the foul line, adding eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Freshman reserve Amy Terrian sank three 3-pointers and scored 11 for Michigan State. Grace VanSlooten had 10 points and six rebounds.

Tori McKinney made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 for the Golden Gophers (21-7, 12-5). Amaya Battle totaled 11 points and seven rebounds. Sophie Hart pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.

McKinney hit two 3-pointers and scored eight by the end of the first quarter to help Minnesota build a 16-10 lead. McKinney had half of Minnesota’s 36 points by halftime and the Golden Gophers saw a 10-point lead shrink to two.

The Spartans trailed by eight after a McKinney 3-pointer early in the third quarter, but Terrian and Brown had 3-pointers in a 12-1 run over the final four minutes and Michigan State took a 58-49 lead into the final period. Minnesota got no closer than six over the final 10 minutes.

Michigan State shot 55.6% from the floor to Minnesota’s 33.3%. The Spartans bench outscored the Golden Gophers reserves 24-2.

Up next

Minnesota: At Illinois on Sunday in a regular-season finale.

Michigan State: Hosts No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday to close out the regular season.

___

