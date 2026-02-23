Green, Popoola guide Tulsa to 100-74 romp over UTSA

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — David Green had 27 points, Ade Popoola scored 26 with 10 rebounds and Tulsa beat UTSA 100-74 on Sunday.

Green shot 9 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Golden Hurricane (22-6, 10-5 American Conference). Popoola made 7 of 13 shots from 3-point range and added five steals. Tylen Riley scored 13.

Jamir Simpson led the Roadrunners (5-22, 1-14) with 20 points. Dorian Hayes added 19 points and Daniel Akitoby scored 10.

Tulsa took the lead with 14:05 left in the first half and did not trail again. Popoola had 20 points in the first half for a 53-37 advantage. Tulsa pulled away with a 17-2 run in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press