Trio guides Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to 73-68 victory over Southeastern Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cenker Evran, D’Avian Houston and Nick Shogbonyo all finished with 14 points to guide Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 73-68 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night.

Evran shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (15-14, 11-9 Southland Conference). Houston made 4 of 11 shots and all four of his free throws. Shogbonyo sank 5 of 7 shots with a 3-pointer and 3 of 4 from the foul line.

Ethan Pickett led the way for the Lions (8-21, 5-15) with 17 points. Jeremy Elyzee added 15 points and CJ Booker scored 10.

Houston scored 10 points in the first half to help the Islanders take a 40-32 lead into halftime. Houston’s free throw with 4:27 left in the second half gave Texas A&M-CC the lead for good at 61-60.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press